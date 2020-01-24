North Africa: President Tebboune - Algeria Ready to Host Dialogue Between "Libyan Brothers"

Berlin — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed on Sunday, from the German capital, Berlin, Algeria's readiness to host dialogue between the Libyan brothers and its "categorical" rejection of imposing the fait accompli policy by force in Libya.

Addressing the Berlin Conference on Libya, the President of the Republic once again called on the international community to "assume its responsibilities by imposing respect for peace and security in this country.

Algeria refuses to undermine Libya's national unity and the sovereignty of its institutions," he said.

In this regard, he expressed "Algeria's readiness to host this much-awaited-for dialogue between the Libyans."

In this context, he indicated that Algeria participated "effectively" and "at various levels" in all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution.

See also: Libya crisis settlement: Algerian diplomacy efforts lead to ceasefire

In May 2014, Algeria established a mechanism for the neighboring countries of Libya, which held its first meeting in Algeria. In 2015, it has hosted rounds of UN-brokered dialogue between the Libyan political party leaders.

Alongside Algeria, represented by President Tebboune, the Berlin conference on Libya was attended by the five permanent member states in the UN Council of security (United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France), as well as Turkey, Italy, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Republic of the Congo which chairs the African Union High Level Committee on the Libyan Crisis.