Tanzania: Support Golf, Golfers to Boost Tourism

AFRICA and East Africa's top golfer, Madina Iddi needs material and financial supports to enable her ambition to play in the International class Women Golf Championship in South Africa next month.

The support is much needed because it will help her individually as a player and the nation as a whole due to the fact that the Women Golf South Africa (WSGA) is an international event with a huge global appeal.

Madina seeks financial support that will enable her play in the two tournaments to tee off at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club from February 16 to 21 this year.

The Arusha-based golf star, told The 'Daily News' that she urgently needs a support to go there since it is one of the prestigious competitions that draw top amateur golfers from around Africa, and as well, help golfers to gain international experience and exposure.

By supporting Madina, who is the country's high-ranked golfer with a scratch handicap and one of the country's golf prosperity, will help her realise her dream to make Tanzania one of the golf greats at both continental and global levels.

Something unknown to football-centric Tanzanian society, Madina, who is still Africa's number one golf player in the ladies category, and the defending champion of the All Africa Golf Challenge at the individual level, is one of the ladies who are making golf looks superior to football at a global glance.

With countless honours, silverwares and medals in national, regional and continental level tournaments, Madina has now focused much on the continental class tournaments, and with your support it will make her reach the desired goal.

Madina's ambition to play and win international titles is not an individual move, it is a national level project initiated by the Tanzania Tourist Board and golf community that aims to use golf to promote the country's tourism globally.

While we urge well-wishers and golf enthusiast to support her, we believe that even government institutions engaged in tourism in one way or another can play a part in helping her or the sport to develop to the next level.

We need to remind business community, individuals and all stakeholders of sports to understand that more cohesion and solidarity can lead us to reach the desired goals.