Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 101 Drug Suspects At Lagos Airport

Lagos — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) said it arrested 101 suspects in 2019. The number of arrests showed an 8.6 per cent increase compared to 93 persons apprehended in the previous year 2018.

Also, the number of seizures/cases recorded in the year under review also increased to 76 from 73 in the previous year, showing an increase of 4.11%.

NDLEA commander at the airport, Garba Ahmadu, while briefing journalists yesterday explained that cocaine accounted for 9.03% of total drugs seized; heroin 5.75%, cannabis sativa 44.71%, methamphetamine 24.93%, ephedrine 7.45% and other psychotropic substances 8.13%.

The total kilograms of drugs seized, according to Ahmadu, was 377.801 as against 5377.125kg recorded in 2018 showing an annual decrease of 92.97%.

He said the modes of concealment include bag and baggage packing, ingestion and anal insertion.

He noted that the frequently flown airlines by traffickers in 2019 were Ethiopian and South African airways both coming in and going out.

Ahmadu explained that the agency secured 36 convictions while others are still in court, adding that it also received 42 male deportees for drug related issues.

He assured that officers of the agency would deepen their surveillance to discourage illicit drug trafficking through the MMIA and ensure the trend was reduced to the barest minimum.