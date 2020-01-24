Uganda: Mob Kills Two Suspected Thieves in Kasese

23 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Joel Kaguta

Two suspected thieves have been lynched by the mob in Kasese District within a space of just two days.

Kanyonyi Baluku, 30, a resident of Kibirigha Village, Kyarumba Sub County in Kasese District was killed on Wednesday by a mob after he was found allegedly stealing items from a shop belonging to Surgeon Mbusa at Nyamutswa Trading Centre in Mahango Sub County.

Another suspected thief was lynched by residents of Saluti A Cell in Kanyangeya Ward, Nyamwamba Division in Kasese Municipality on Thursday.

The Nyamutswa LC1 Chairperson, Mr Josephat Bwambale Lhukando and Mr Aloysius Badanga, the Saluti A LC1 Chairperson, reported the incidents to Police.

The deputy Officer- in-Charge of Crime Intelligence Directorate at Kasese Divisional Police Station, Mr Vincent Olowo confirmed the incidents, condemning the act.

"If you manage to catch a thief, please don't kill, report the matter to the local authority and desist from holding the law into their hands," he advised.

He said police are working closely with the Local Council authorities to have those who participated in the lynching, arrested and be made to face the law.

Recently, the Kasese Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Joshua Kisembo Masereka encouraged parents to caution their children against theft.

"Instead of blaming police that they did not come to rescue your son, caution them from theft before they are killed by angry residents," he said.

However, Police condemned the act and urged residents who could be having any clue about those that participated in the killing, to inform the relevant authorities.

