Nigeria: Create Permanent Settlements for IDPs, Zulum Tells Commission

Borno Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said interventions from the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally displaced persons should focus on creating permanent resettlements for displaced persons as against investing on government-controlled IDP camps.

The governor made the appeal on Wednesday in Maiduguri while hosting Senator Basheer Lado Garba Mohammed, the federal commissioner in charge of the refugee commission who led a delegation that included a representative of Qatar Foundation.

Governor Zulum stressed that while the state will continue to provide and coordinate donor humanitarian interventions for the welfare of displaced persons, it is time to move from the phase of proliferation of IDP camps to stabilizing displaced persons by resettling them in permanent houses and providing them means of livelihoods in safe areas.

He said "We request that you do not focus on IDP camps but rather on stabilization for the IDPs and as such contributing in the construction of re-settlement houses which can be allocated to households as their permanent places to live which will enable us provide means of livelihoods to sustain them.

"We are moving from the phase of enhancing IDP camps to resettlement. By resettlement, I do not mean having to go and build houses elsewhere, the houses could be near the IDP camps, we will provide the land."

The Governor also said his administration has created an agency for the coordination of all humanitarian donors and development activities in the state for the purpose of streamlining to avoid duplications and determine priorities and policy directions.

In response, Senator Basheer Lado said Qatar foundation, a charity and development platform, which has representative ‎in his team, was interested in building a resettlement camp, and needs land allocation by the state government, for which the governor gave his commitment.