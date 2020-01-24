Tanzania: No Hard Feeling Towards the President, Says Sacked Home Affairs Minister Mr Lugola

23 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The sacked Home Affairs minister, Mr Kangi Lugola, has pledged his support to President John Magufuli in the future, despite the latter's decision to strip him of his position.

He spoke shortly after the head of state announced the decision at Ukonga where he was the guest of honour during a ceremony to hand over houses to the prison department on Thursday January 23, 2020.

Responding to reporters' questions, Mr Lugola said since he is the Mwibara Member of Parliament (CCM) he will continue to support the president.

"The President is the one who appointed me into his Cabinet, something that is a milestone for me but he has every right to make changes," said Mr Lugola.

The President sacked Mr Lugola and commissioner general of fire and rescue brigade for allegedly entering a dubious deal with a Romanian based company for procurement of fire and rescue equipment without the consent of the Finance ministry and the Parliament.

