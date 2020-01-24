Malawi: Parliament Approves 2 DPP Officials to Take Up Diplomatic Positions - Khwauli, Chazama

23 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Parliament's Public Appointments Committee has approved President Peter Mutharika's appointments of two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials to take up diplomatic positions in Malawi foreign missions.

Khwauli: now diplomat Chazama: DPP director of women now diplomat

The committee has on Thursday approved the DPP director of political affairs Khwauli Msiska to be the High Commissioner to South Africa.

He was approved by the committee with 17 votes out of 20.

Director of women in the DPP Cecelia Chazama is now Malawi's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union.

She won the committee vote by 17 votes to five.

She replaces Chimango Chirwa who has been recalled.

