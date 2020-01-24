Tanzania: Dodoma Issues Over 47 Bn/-in Cooperative Loans

23 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DODOMA City Council has released 47.9bn/-for issuance of loans to cooperatives for 2019/2020 financial year, the chairman of education, economy and Health, Daudi Mkhandi has confirmed.

According to him, the City Council has about 74 Cooperative Societies, including 65 SACCOS, as well as five AMCOS.

Speaking during a councilors' council meeting, Mr Mkhandi said the loans were part of the money that was provided during the last quarter of 2019.

He said the money was provided to cooperatives that have over 12,000 members as well as 286 institutions and groups to facilitate the implementation of various development projects.

Mr Mkhandi, who doubles as Nkuhungu Councilor, said out of the loans that had been provided, already the cooperatives have returned 39.9bn/-, and that about 7.9bn/-was still in the hands of the cooperative unions.

"However, there are cooperative unions that received loans from financial institutions amounting to over 2.1bn/-, and they have already serviced 1.3bn/-in loans, meaning that they are supposed to do repayment of 729.2m/-."

The Nkuhungu councilor said that in ensuring that the cooperative unions remain strong and sustainable, the government made inspections and provided training to 25 cooperatives in collaboration with the regional cooperative union commission.

He added that the training was sustainable and that as per the requirement of the law, cooperative unions that were yet to be inspected would be inspected this year, adding that there were unions that had been put under close supervision.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.