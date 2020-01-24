Tanzania: Improved Services Draw More Patients to Mloganzila Hospital

THE number of outpatients and inpatients at the Muhimbili National Hospital's Mloganzila Campus has increased by an average of 56 per cent, with management attributing it to service satisfaction.

The hospital said the number of outpatients recorded during the first quarter of 2018 was 17,116, but it shot up to 24,945 during the third quarter of last year, which is equivalent to 46 per cent increase, and inpatients increased by 66 per cent.

MNH-Mloganzila Campus Deputy Executive Director, Dr Julieth Magandi revealed that improved services as well as increased human resources at the facility have been attracting more patients.

"We have seen a significant increase of patients for surgical services day by day. This is because we have employed more health staff and acquired more modern tools," she stated.

Data indicates that the number of patients for surgeries increased by 90 per cent during the third quarter of last year as compared to corresponding period in 2018.

"The hospital focuses on being a major facility for specialised operations, as we look forward to introducing new transplant services," she noted.

She was speaking recently when explaining on achievements recorded by the hospital as the government continues fulfilling its promises made during the 2015 election campaigns.

The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children is currently undertaking a programme called 'Tumeboresha Afya', which intends to expose to the public improvements made in institutions under it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MNH-Mloganzila Campus also confided to the 'Daily News' that they intend to introduce postmortem services at its mortuary from this week.

Since it began operations, the hospital was not conducting postmortem on the dead because of pending procedures in contract between them and a company contracted to install facilities for postmortem services.

On the other hand, the government has already disbursed about 8bn/-for the initial process to start a project of constructing a building specifically for transplant services, such as bone marrow transplant, kidney transplant and In vitro fertilisation.

In vitro fertilisation is a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body.

"We have realised that the issue of infertility has become a big problem in the country, so we think that this service will serve many Tanzanians," Dr Magandi stated.

The project to construct the building is currently at a stage of designing and Bill of Quantities (BoQ).