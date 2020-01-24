Nigeria: Police Arrest Dismissed Soldier, Smash Robbery Gang

24 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude A. Owuamanam

Owerri — Men of the Imo State Police command have arrested a dismissed soldier, Usman Abubakar and smashed his gang of armed robbers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Fafowora, who paraded the suspects on Thursday, said men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) had arrested one Boniface Njom Nwachukwu, 48, in connection with a robbery incident.

Njom had allegedly bought a vehicle collected from victims of a robbery at the rate of N200,000.

The CP said after collecting the N200,000, the dismissed soldier in connivance with other members of his gang illegally arrested Nyom, alleging that he was buying stolen vehicle and was released after he paid N200,000.

"The soldier who was handed over to the military, was court marshaled, found guilty of the armed robbery and officially handed over to SARS on 25/12/2019," he added.

Also paraded were suspected members of a kidnapping and armed robbery gang, who had been terrorizing Owerri metropolis from Naze, Ikenegbu, Egbu, Mbaise and Umuahia roads.

The CP said the suspects kidnapped 10 persons, including one Barr. O. K. Ezigbo, a lecturer at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede Owerri and collected ransom ranging from N2-3million before their release.

He added that two victims, Anthony Chinedu Ofurum and Anugo Chibuike were rescued unhurt from the kidnappers den after exchange of gun power with the kidnappers.

