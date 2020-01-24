Nigeria: Refugees Commission Packages IDPs City for Borno

Maiduguri — The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons is packaging a 500-house integrated settlement city for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State.

The Federal Commissioner in charge of the Commission, Senator Bashir Garba Mohammed, said in Maiduguri that the city was to have hospitals, schools and other necessary facilities for the comfort of the IDPs.

Senator Mohammed, who led a team of the Commission's officials to distribute relief items to IDPs and commission an ICT center for youth IDPs, underscored its commitment to resettling IDPs as part of its core mandate.

He said the Commission had trained a total of 225 youths in IDP camps on barbing, shoemaking, tailoring and ICT for businesses as livelihood support empowerment.

Commissioning the ICT center, the Federal Commissioner urged the 45 youth entrepreneurs to utilize the training they acquired and the starter packs given to them to earn a living, support their families and relations, and train others.

The youth IDP ICT entrepreneurs underwent a 5-day training in computer appreciation, ICT as business and basics of book keeping and accounting to facilitate their prosperous business relationship with banks with which they should open accounts.

When the Commission's team paid a,courtesy call on him, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, lamented: "Almost everybody in Borno Emirate is an IDP" due to the all-encompassing destruction of houses, farms and other properties by the Boko Haram insurgents.

"Almost everybody in Maiduguri is hosting IDPs," the monarch said and urged the Commission's officials to visit IDPs camps in Maiduguri to appreciate their situation with a view to planning how best to assist them.

"Boko Haram is nothing religious," the Shehu maintained, stating, "it is complete criminality."

The Executive Chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, thanked the Refugees Commission for all the various assistance and livelihood support trainings for the IDPs.