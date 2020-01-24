Nigeria: Refugees Commission Packages IDPs City for Borno

24 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Uthman Abubakar

Maiduguri — The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons is packaging a 500-house integrated settlement city for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State.

The Federal Commissioner in charge of the Commission, Senator Bashir Garba Mohammed, said in Maiduguri that the city was to have hospitals, schools and other necessary facilities for the comfort of the IDPs.

Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Senator Mohammed, who led a team of the Commission's officials to distribute relief items to IDPs and commission an ICT center for youth IDPs, underscored its commitment to resettling IDPs as part of its core mandate.

He said the Commission had trained a total of 225 youths in IDP camps on barbing, shoemaking, tailoring and ICT for businesses as livelihood support empowerment.

Commissioning the ICT center, the Federal Commissioner urged the 45 youth entrepreneurs to utilize the training they acquired and the starter packs given to them to earn a living, support their families and relations, and train others.

The youth IDP ICT entrepreneurs underwent a 5-day training in computer appreciation, ICT as business and basics of book keeping and accounting to facilitate their prosperous business relationship with banks with which they should open accounts.

When the Commission's team paid a,courtesy call on him, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, lamented: "Almost everybody in Borno Emirate is an IDP" due to the all-encompassing destruction of houses, farms and other properties by the Boko Haram insurgents.

"Almost everybody in Maiduguri is hosting IDPs," the monarch said and urged the Commission's officials to visit IDPs camps in Maiduguri to appreciate their situation with a view to planning how best to assist them.

"Boko Haram is nothing religious," the Shehu maintained, stating, "it is complete criminality."

The Executive Chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, thanked the Refugees Commission for all the various assistance and livelihood support trainings for the IDPs.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.