Gambia: The TRRC and Its Mandate

23 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambians claim that they want a new Gambia. This requires taking stock of the past to identify all shortcomings and then build the instruments and institutions necessary to prevent recurrence. Currently there are transitional institutions established to manage the process so that the country moves as an organised unit to address the problems of the past without jeopardizing national cohesion and healing. The TRRC is one of those transitional institutions aiming to facilitate protection and healing of victims. The Act establishes the following objectives for the Commission:

"The objectives of the Commission are to -

a) Create an impartial historical record of violations and abuses of human rights from July 1994 to January 2017, in order to

i) Promote healing and reconciliation

ii) Respond to the needs of the victims

iii) Address impunity, and

iv) Prevent a repeat of the violations and abuses suffered by making recommendations for the establishment of appropriate preventive mechanisms including institutional and legal reform

b) Establish and make known the fate or whereabouts of disappeared victims;

c) Provide victims an opportunity to relate their own accounts of the violations and abuses suffered; and

d) Grant reparations to victims in appropriate cases."

It is abundantly clear that the Commission has the responsibility to be victim centred. It should respond to the needs of victims and facilitate healing and reconciliation. This has happened in Rwanda. Foroyaa will find out whether the victims have adequate counselling.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.