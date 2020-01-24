Somalia Ranked World's Most Corrupt Nation

23 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia is still ranked the world's most corrupt country, according to the just-released 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). The index is published annually by Transparency International (TI) and assesses the perceived levels of public sector corruption in 180 countries.

According to TI, the country's poor rule of law has created room for everything from "petty bribery to high-level political corruption". This year, Somalia is preparing to hold its first "one-person-one-vote" in over 50 years.

The East African country has been ravaged by a decades-long civil war, and more recently, attacks by Islamist militant groups. Transparency International has called for the establishment of structures for "political accountability to facilitate anti-corruption mechanisms".

Somalia's government has in the past dismissed similar poor rankings in the CPI as an "unreliable and falsehood". The country's Finance Minister Abdirahman Duale Beyle has previously threatened to sue Transparency International.

The country has recently made progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank on debt relief.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

