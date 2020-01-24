Nigeria: Dangote Empowers 34,000 Women in Katsina

24 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Aliko Dangote Foundation yesterday flagged off its one-off and unconditional Micro-grants Programme in Katsina State with 34,000 disadvantaged women as beneficiaries.

The foundation had in 2012 earmarked N10 billion for the empowerment of vulnerable women in the 774 local governments in the country, President of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote said at the flag-off ceremony in Batagarawa Local Government Area of the state.

One thousand women were drawn from each of the state's 34 local government areas with each woman getting N10,000, Dangote said.

"The micro-grants programme is one component of the economic empowerment pillar of the foundation. It provides disadvantaged and vulnerable women with a one-off, unconditional N10,000 cash transfer to boost their household income generation. This we believe will help reduce their vulnerability and meet their livelihood needs," he added.

He said so far about 360,000 women, representing 40%, have benefitted from Kano, Lagos, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Niger, Sokoto and Nasarawa states.

"In the coming weeks we would be proceeding to Kebbi, Zamfara, Edo and Osun states to conduct a similar programme," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Company
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.