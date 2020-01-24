South Africa: Klaasen's Australian Open Bid Over

24 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — South Africa's participation at this year's Australian Open is over after doubles star Raven Klaasen lost in the second round in Melbourne on Friday.

Klaasen and his new Austrian partner Oliver Marach lost 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 4-6 to little-known Argentine Andres Molteni and his Monegasque partner, Hugo Nys .

Klaasen and Marach were the ninth-seeds for the year's first Grand Slam.

Klaasen's defeat follows Kevin Anderson's five-set loss to American Taylor Fritz in the men's singles second round on Thursday.

It appeared as though Anderson was coasting when he led by two sets and 4-2 in the third set, only for the American to stage a remarkable comeback to win 4-6, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2.

South Africa's other singles contestant, Lloyd Harris , lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round to Argentine 14th-seed Diego Schwartzman.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

