Nigeria: We Don't Need APC for Presidency in 2023, Igbo Group Tells Ngige

24 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

Awka — A socio-political pressure group known as Ndi-Igbo United Forum (NUF) has faulted Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige's position that the Igbo could only show readiness for the nation's presidency if they joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President General of NUF, Chief Godson Ezenagu, in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Awka, Anambra State capital, described Ngige's assertion as untrue.

He said the Igbo do not need to join APC to produce the president of the country, rather total mobilisation of people across zones.

"All political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the South East in the principle of equity, natural justice and good conscience. Zoning to the zone will kill every agitation in the South East," he said.

