Sudan: West Darfur Govt, Native Admin Launch Initiative for Stability

23 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Geneina — The acting governor of West Darfur has announced in a joint initiative between the native administration and the state government in a road map to lead the state to achieve stability and security and spread reassurance in society.

At meeting on Tuesday with the native administration leaders in the state at the level of sultans, Firshas, and Amirs, Maj Gen Abdallah Adam, the acting governor of West Darfur, touched on how to work as a joint team, to reject division, and seek to promote social peace, and moving the state from danger to safety.

Gen Adam stressed that the meeting was characterised by frankness and clarity. He said the outcomes are decisions that serve the citizen and demonstrate the importance of seeking to achieve the goals of change that young people seek, through the wisdom and knowledge of the native administration, by utilising its experience in resolving social disputes and conflicts.

Hashim Osman Hashim, Sultan of Dar Gimir, explained that the experience and wisdom of the native administration gained from the historical heritage make capable to solve the problems witnessed by the state, stressing the readiness to lead initiatives with the government in order to overcome all obstacles facing the state. He declared the support of all tribes to each other in support of the government to achieve it.

Amir Assad Bahareldin, undersecretary of the Sultan of Dar Masalit, stated that the meeting dealt with the legal and native aspects of crisis management in the state where everyone announced their support for the state government in order to lead the state to safety and overcome this problem which it witnessed, affirming the determination of the native administration to exploit its expertise and experiences in the direction that serves the state to ensure stability and reassurance among the components of society in the state.

El Geneina violence

In an outbreak of violence three weeks ago dozens of displaced living in the camps of West Darfur were killed and at least 40,000 people fled to El Geneina. The High Committee for Managing the West Darfur Crisis reported two weeks ago that the violence was not tribal, but orchestrated by the West Darfur state authorities. It specifically held the governor and the state security committee responsible.

A delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) concluded two weeks ago that the attacks on the two Kerending camps and its surrounding villages were the result of "elements of the deep state achieving their personal interests".

The local leaders explained that they can only return to the camps if their safety can be guaranteed. They say this requires that the RSF militia leave the city, that weapons are collected, and that the UN, the army, or the police guarantee the safety of the camps.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.