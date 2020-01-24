Sudan Ministry - 'Saudi Livestock Exports to Resume'

Khartoum / Riyadh — The Ministry of Livestock in Sudan has confirmed the resumption of livestock exports to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, after the completion of the administrative arrangements between Khartoum and Riyadh and the approval of the latter in principle.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Livestock, Adilfarah Idris, said during a joint meeting that included his counterparts from trade and industry and the representative of the Bank of Sudan for Exports and the Customs Authority that the purpose of this meeting is to set up a mechanism for how to resume livestock exports Saudi Arabia.

Idris said, "We expect the export will be opened in the coming weeks by agreeing on some conditions with Saudi importers."

He emphasised that the Ministry of Animal Resources seeks to qualify exporters and link transactions to the internet to obtain export revenues through official channels.

In October 2019, Saudi Arabia stopped importing livestock from Sudan after the Sudanese Ministry of Health announced an outbreak of Rift Valley Fever.