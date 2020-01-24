Sudan: Khartoum and Juba Refuse Attempts to Sabotage Relations Between Them

Juba — Khartoum and Juba have affirmed their refusal to any sabotage to the relations between them, condemned the unfortunate events in Abyei area and announced formation of a joint commission for investigation in the events and engaging in coordination to protect the citizens of Abyei.

The Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereign Council and head of the government delegation for the negotiations in Juba, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has condemned the incidents that happened in Abyei and claimed lives of a number of citizens.

Lt. Gen. Daglo has expressed during his meeting Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Juba with the President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir, his regret over the casualties in the incident, describing the incident as a sabotage act which targeted the peace process currently taking place in Juba.

Lt. Gen. Daglo has conveyed to South Sudan President a verbal message from the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, dealing with the sorrowful incident in Abyei area and the efforts of Sudan government to contain the impacts of the events and to arrest the involved persons.

In a press statement, Daglo pointed out that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted on the incident, referring to consultations with South Sudan government to establish a mechanism to protect the citizens of the area by forming joint forces to be stationed near the area for this purpose.

Lt. Gen. Daglo has held the UNISFA forces responsible for the incidents on ground that they were tasked with protecting the citizens at Abyei area.

The Vice - President of the Sovereign Council expressed thanks, on behalf of the government and people of Sudan to the President and the government of South Sudan State for their efforts to achieve peace in Sudan, especially that all the Sudanese armed struggle movements are currently in Juba, excluding the movement of Abdul-Wahid Nour.

He praised the factions of the Revolutionary Front for their positive stances for reaching peace, noting that there are ongoing efforts to achieve a breakthrough in the track of the People's Movement - North of the Abdul-Aziz Al-HIlu faction.

Meanwhile, the head of South Sudan mediation and Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs, Tut Gulwak, has voiced Sudan government condemnation of the sorrowful incidents in Abyei area, indicating that Sudan and South Sudan have agreed on formation of a joint committee to investigate in the incident.

He said that Lt. Gen. Daglo has given a comprehensive briefing to South Sudan President, Salva Kiir, on progress of the Sudanese negotiations in all tracks.

Gulwak announced that tomorrow (Friday) would witness the sign agreements on the tracks of the Two Areas - Aggar faction of the People's Movement on the political document and the security arrangements, besides an agreement with the North track.

He explained that the negotiation on Darfur track is progressing in an excellent way and is about to be finalized, point to efforts to include the movement of Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu with the rest of tracks.

Gulwak stressed that the leadership in Sudan and South Sudan State will not allow any circle to sabotage the relations between the two countries, appreciating the role of the Vice - President of Sudan Sovereign Council for establishing firm strategic relations between Sudan and South Sudan.

He said that Lt. Gen. Daglo, in his repeated visits to Juba is assuming three dossiers, which are the building strategic relations between the two countries, the dossier of peace in Sudan and the dossier of peace in the south, affirming that the government and people of South Sudan are appreciating this positive role of the First Vice President of the Sovereign Council.