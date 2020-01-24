Sudan and Brazil Are to Cooperate in the Field of Animal Production

Khartoum — Minister of Animal Resources Dr. Alam Eddin Abdullah Abashir met a Brazilian delegation composed of a number of companies representing the private and public sectors in the field of animal production.

The delegation was headed by the Brazilian ambassador to Sudan. During the meeting the minister affirmed his ministry readiness to cooperate with Brazil in the field of developing slaughterhouses and poultry industry particularly he said Brazil is a pioneer country in the respective field.

Moreover, the minister pointed to cooperation with Brazil on training and building capacity programs.

Father more the minister urged the Brazilin delegation encourages private sector for investment in Sudan in the field of poultry.

For his part undersecretary of the ministry Dr. Adil Farah who attended the meeting highlighted that the poultry industry gaps in the country estimated of about of about 70 percent.