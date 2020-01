Khartoum — Arab Baath Socialist Party urges the Sudanese authorities to investigate events erupted at Kolum village in Abyei area last Wednesday morning.

The events resulted in the death of a big number of Dinka Nagok tribe's descendants and other people seriously injured besides destruction and burning of properties, as the party has said.

Moreover, the party urges UNISFA to observe its obligations of protecting the citizens in the area.