Sudan: Mufarah Receives German Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowment, Nasr-Eddin Mufarah, received at his office here today the German Ambassador to Sudan, Ulrich Klockner.

The meeting tackled the distinguished relations between the Sudan and Germany and the issues of mutual concern and ways and means of boosting them further in a way that serves mutual interests, particularity in the context of the research centers that focus on the issues of religious freedom, peace and management of diversity.

The minister affirmed the importance of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of boosting peace, religious coexistence and religious freedom.

The German Ambassador, on his part, commended the efforts that are being exerted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowment.