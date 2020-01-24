Sudan: Alternatives of Subsidised Commodities Subjected to Community Dialogue - Al Badawi

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al -Badawi has affirmed the importance of shifting from providing subsidised commodities to a direct support of the citizen as the only solution for treating the subsided commodities.

In an interview aired Thursday over Sudan T.V the minister of finance said that the alternatives of the subsided commodities were subjected to community dialogue based on scientific facts in the presence of different views and exchanging of ideas.

He said through the dialogue an agreement of gradual direct support to citizen could be reached in an experiment proposed to continue for six months all over the states with finding out a protection to the poor people.