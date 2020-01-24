Sudan: Alternatives of Subsidised Commodities Subjected to Community Dialogue - Al Badawi

23 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al -Badawi has affirmed the importance of shifting from providing subsidised commodities to a direct support of the citizen as the only solution for treating the subsided commodities.

In an interview aired Thursday over Sudan T.V the minister of finance said that the alternatives of the subsided commodities were subjected to community dialogue based on scientific facts in the presence of different views and exchanging of ideas.

He said through the dialogue an agreement of gradual direct support to citizen could be reached in an experiment proposed to continue for six months all over the states with finding out a protection to the poor people.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.