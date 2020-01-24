Sudan: Allocation of 20 Percent of Gezira State's Budget for Education

23 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Gezira State has allocated 20% of its budget for education. The Director General of the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Manpower Ikhlas Hussein announced that the year 2019 witnessed the implementation of a number of development projects in the state focusing on the education sector in order to improve the educational environment. Ikhlas revealed, in a statement to SUNA, the maintenance of 35 schools in the basic and secondary stages, distributed in all localities of the state, in addition to provision of 14,922 school seat units at a cost of 59 million pounds and printing of 2,484 books at a cost of 50 million pounds.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Education
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.