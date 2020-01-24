Sudan: Allocation of 20 Percent of Gezira State's Budget for Education

Medani — Gezira State has allocated 20% of its budget for education. The Director General of the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Manpower Ikhlas Hussein announced that the year 2019 witnessed the implementation of a number of development projects in the state focusing on the education sector in order to improve the educational environment. Ikhlas revealed, in a statement to SUNA, the maintenance of 35 schools in the basic and secondary stages, distributed in all localities of the state, in addition to provision of 14,922 school seat units at a cost of 59 million pounds and printing of 2,484 books at a cost of 50 million pounds.
