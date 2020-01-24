Zimbabwe: Ex-VP Mphoko Trial in False Start

24 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The trial of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko on charges of abuse of office failed to kick-off yesterday and was deferred to January 30 after he indicated that he was still preparing his defence.

Mphoko, through his lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, told the court that although he had prepared a draft defence outline, which he had handed to the State, he still needed more time.

The former VP is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he reportedly ordered the release of former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma and ex-board member Davison Norupiri from Avondale Police Station who had been arrested in 2016 for the same offence.

Mphoko said his lawyers failed to prepare the full defence outline as they were under the impression that they would make an application for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

"I am not prepared to proceed to trial at this point in time," he said.

"I had not finalised the defence outline, but I have tendered a draft defence outline with the State. I would like to confess that I needed time to deal with this aspect. I pray that I be given time to prepare the defence."

Mphoko attributed his delay in finalising his defence to the failure to get a transcribed record of proceedings, which he needed for the Concourt application.

He said the Concourt application was necessary because four other applications in the lower court had been unsuccessful.

The State led by Mr Lovetti Masuku initially opposed the postponement, saying they furnished Mphoko with all the court papers in time for him to prepare his defence.

"When the court ruled against referral to the Concourt, the defence did not take any issue at that time," he said.

"They should have instantly requested for the record to be transcribed.

"What we agreed was the trial date was today. The State is ready to proceed to trial."

Mr Masuku also argued that Mphoko failed to notify the court about the Concourt application.

"We are prepared to proceed with trial as long as they give us their defence outline," he said.

"We had served them with papers on October 9, 2019."

After being furnished with the draft defence outline, the State agreed to postpone the matter with Harare regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya setting January 30 as the trial date.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.