Kenya: Fifth Starlet Secures Pro Deal in Europe

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
23 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino is set to join Portuguese top-tier side Atletico Ouriense on a one-year deal.

Corazon becomes the fifth Harambee Starlets player to ink a move abroad in what is turning out to be a great start to the year for Kenyan women footballers.

Goalkeeper Annette Kundu and Ruth Ingotsi recently joined Lakatamia FC while Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam is set to join Swedish top-flight side Djugardens IF. Striker Cynthia Shilwatso is also expected to travel to Sweden to join a second-tier club.

She is upbeat and looking forward to enjoying her time in Portugal.

"This is the best moment of my career and it is a blessing for Kenyan women football. I am happy that we are finally getting the recognition we deserve. I am eager to join my teammates and get going," the midfielder who also in the past played for FC Rosengard in Sweden says.

Ouriense are eighth in the 12-team league and have 15 points from 12 matches. They are 24 points off leaders Benfica and have lost their last three games.

With her paperwork in place now, Corazon travels to Portugal on Friday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.