Sudan: Peace Talks Going 'According to Plan' - PM Hamdok

Juba / Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the peace negotiations, denying the military component's control of the Juba talks.

He said that the negotiations are proceeding according to the plans laid down by the Cabinet with the participation of its representatives.

He said that the appointment of civilian governors is possible in the event that the appropriate conditions are available in consultation with the armed struggle movements and the Forces for Freedom and Change, saying that his visits to El Fasher and Kauda are part of the efforts made for peace.

He considered the events of the Red Sea state and El Geneina as part of the crisis of the former regime and marginalisation and linked to the peace process.

On Wednesday, the negotiation session between the government and the northern track of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front was suspended because of a dispute over the formulation of the issue of the return of Wadi Halfa displaced people.

Dahab explained that today's session witnessed consensus on the general principles of fairness to the displaced of Wadi Halfa.