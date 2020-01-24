Rwanda: Why Gasogi Snubbed Peace Cup

Gasogi United are one of the only two Rwanda Premier League sides that will not participate in the 2020 Peace Cup tournament.

The Gasogi-based side are regarded as one of the fan favourites in local football since joining the topflight league last October after winning the second division championship.

Heroes FC, the other debutants in the top tier division, have also not registered to partake in the country's second-biggest football competition, which qualifies its winners to the CAF Confederation Cup.

According to Rwanda Football Federation, this year's tournament will be contested by a total 24 teams; 14 from the first division and 10 from the second division.

In an interview with Times Sport on Thursday, Gasogi spokesperson Angeli Mutabaruka, said that the club snubbed the Peace Cup because of the shallowness of their squad, which only comprises 17 active players.

"The club chose to skip Peace Cup so we can stay focused in the league," said Mutabaruka.

He added: "With the squad we have, we could not risk injuries and undue fatigue in Peace Cup. It would affect our performance and results in the league."

Currently, in the ninth position after 18 matches in their maiden top-flight league season, Gasogi will resume their campaign against third-placed Police on February 7.

In the meantime, draws for the Peace Cup first round take place Friday at the local football body's headquarters in Remera, starting at 10am.

AS Kigali are the Peace Cup holders having clinched their third silverware last July after beating SC Kiyovu 2-1 in the final.

Participating teams this year:

Top tier: Bugesera, Marines, Etincelles, AS Muhanga. Rayon Sports, Sunrise, Gicumbi, Espoir, Police, Musanze, AS Kigali, APR, SC Kiyovu and Mukura.

Second division: Vision, Gorilla, Etoile de l'Est, Intare, Interforce, Aspor, Impeesa, Rutsiro, Rwamagana City and Pepinieres.

