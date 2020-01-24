Malawi: Mzuzu Warriors in Restructuring Process

24 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Mzuzu Warriors Football Club, formerly Mzuni FC, is in the process of restructuring before going full throttle in preparations for 2020 TNM Super League season.

The club recently changed its name from Mzuni FC to Mzuzu Warriors following a sour relationship that ensued with former sponsors, Mzuzu University.

General Secretary for the club, Donnex Chilonga, says it has shifted the day for its Annual General Meeting so that it can first put in place a Board of Trustees before the AGM which will also elect interested persons into different positions for the Executive Committee of the club.

"We felt it was important to have a Board of Trustees before going for the AGM. We can't go for an AGM without a board at the helm of the affairs of the club," said Chilonga.

He added that six people have already expressed interest to contest for various positions at the Annual General Meeting.

Among other things, Chilonga says anyone wishing to contest for a position in the Executive Committee of the club should be someone with passion for football, a member of Mzuzu Warriors FC and should pay K15, 000.00.

The team is expected to start training in the second week of February in preparation for the 2020 football season.

Mzuzu Warriors finished the 2019 season of the TNM Super League on position 12 with 32 points.

The club earned promotion into the TNM Super League in 2014.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.