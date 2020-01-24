Malawi: Mzuzu Warriors in Restructuring Process

Mzuzu Warriors Football Club, formerly Mzuni FC, is in the process of restructuring before going full throttle in preparations for 2020 TNM Super League season.

The club recently changed its name from Mzuni FC to Mzuzu Warriors following a sour relationship that ensued with former sponsors, Mzuzu University.

General Secretary for the club, Donnex Chilonga, says it has shifted the day for its Annual General Meeting so that it can first put in place a Board of Trustees before the AGM which will also elect interested persons into different positions for the Executive Committee of the club.

"We felt it was important to have a Board of Trustees before going for the AGM. We can't go for an AGM without a board at the helm of the affairs of the club," said Chilonga.

He added that six people have already expressed interest to contest for various positions at the Annual General Meeting.

Among other things, Chilonga says anyone wishing to contest for a position in the Executive Committee of the club should be someone with passion for football, a member of Mzuzu Warriors FC and should pay K15, 000.00.

The team is expected to start training in the second week of February in preparation for the 2020 football season.

Mzuzu Warriors finished the 2019 season of the TNM Super League on position 12 with 32 points.

The club earned promotion into the TNM Super League in 2014.