Kenya: Muhiddin - We Are Not Afraid of Gor Mahia

23 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Bandari warmed up to their Saturday league match against Gor Mahia set to be played in Nakuru with a comfortable 7-0 demolition of lower-tier side Omax on Wednesday at the Mbaraki Sports Club and the club's coach Twahir Muhiddin is now confident the team is back on track.

William Wadri, Wycliffe Ochomo, Siraj Mohammed, Abdallah Hassan scored to give the dockers a comfortable 4-0 lead heading into the breather with Bernard Odhiambo, Benjamin Mosha and Moses Mudavadi completing the rout in the second half.

"We scored many goals and that is good motivation for the players but there are technical aspects of the game that we have to work on especially how we use the ball when we have and how fast we recover when we lose it," head coach Twahir Muhiddin said.

Muhiddin says he expects a tough game against K'Ogalo but says the team (Gor Mahia) is no longer as strong as they used to be.

"We have prepared well and I am convinced we can get the job done," he said.

The team will however miss Yema Mwamba who is injured and Muhiddin says they are looking to add an experienced striker in the team in the near future.

"We really need to boost our frontline with an additional creative striker. I don't think it will happen in the ongoing transfer window but it is an area that we have to sign, one or two players," he concluded.

Bandari had a session with former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba on Thursday morning and are set to leave for Nakuru later in the day.

