Liberia: Diaspora Name Attorney A. Teage Jalloh, Others 'Diaspora Personalities of the Year'

The All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), representing over 500,000 Liberians in the Diaspora and comprising of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), The European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), The Federation of Liberian Communities in Australia (FOLICA), Conference of Liberian Organizations in the South Western United States (COLOSUS), the United Liberian Association Ghana (ULAG), and the Coalition of Concerned Liberians (CCL) votes each year to select the "Diaspora Person or Personalities of the Year."

The award "Diaspora Person or Personalities of the Year" is the most prestigious award from the Diaspora that is presented to an individual or individuals who made the most significant impact or contributions in the quest for Dual Citizenship in Liberia.

The selection for 2019 was challenging because both institutions and people's contributions made a difference in the quest for Dual Citizenship. A decision was made by the Supreme Court nullifying Section 22.2 of the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law. Also, the Senate and House of Representatives voted to amend Article 28 of the Liberian Constitution, thus creating Proposition One for Referendum 2020. President George Weah was the chief architect for the creation and formulation of Proposition One. Above all, the partners and membership, including supporters of Dual Citizenship made significant contributions towards our quest for Dual Citizenship in 2019.

However, after two weeks of voting and exchanges of views, the leadership and membership of ALCOD concluded that Cllr. Archibald F. Bernard, Legal Advisor to President George Weah and Attorney A. Teage Jalloh, the Plaintiff who requested the Supreme Court to nullify Section 22.2 of the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law and won his case before the Supreme Court of Liberia are the "Diaspora Personalities of the Year (2019)."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cllr. Bernard was very instrumental in making the Government of President Weah to be Pro-Dual Citizenship. Since becoming President, His Excellency George Weah has always practically demonstrated his support for Dual Citizenship. Cllr. Bernard has made himself and office available to discuss with the leadership of ALCOD any of their concerns relating to government policies on Dual Citizenship. The leadership of ALCOD is very pleased with the working relationship between with Cllr. Bernard.

Attorney Jalloh was a victor in a landmark Dual Citizenship legal battle that resulted in the Supreme Court of Liberia nullifying Section 22.2 of the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law, thus injecting "Due Process" in determining the citizenship of Liberians with multi citizenships or nationalities.

The parallel works of both Cllr. Bernard and Attorney Jalloh in 2019 and the double victories of creating Proposition One and the Supreme Court decision have provided more hope of achieving dual citizenship in Liberia.