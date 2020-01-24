Liberia: Nobel Financial Service Overwhelms Liberian Banks

24 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Due to its reliable money transfer services since its inception few years ago, and in continuation of forming a partnership with financial institutions within Liberia and beyond, two more banking institutions, the Guaranty Trust Bank Liberia Limited (GN-Bank) and AccessBank Liberia have joined in partnership with Nobel Liberia in its Money Transfer Service.

The ceremonies which was colorfully held concomitantly in Monrovia brought together executives of both banking institutions who overwhelmingly expressed gratitude to the management of Noble Liberia for this new partnership, and further assured the Chief Executive Officer of Noble Liberia, Mr. Jallah Kesselly of their commitment in furthering the success of the partnership.

For his part, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AccessBank Liberia Limited, Mr. Jonas K. Nyaye said the partnership between Noble Liberia in the money transfer business will go a long way due to the explicit confidence being created over the years by the management team of Mr. Jallah Kesselly at Nobel," We are happy to be a part of this partnership aimed at making this initiative serviceable to the Liberian people," Nyaye speaking during the program noted.

Mr. Nyaye further disclosed that all the seven branches of AccessBank in the country will, be accessible to all Noble Liberia customers in their bid to receiving or sending money to wherever they wished.

Earlier, the Executive Director of GT Bank, Mr. Prince Saye who appeared excited over this latest partnership with Nobel Liberia said he was pleased of this new partnership, which he said will enable Noble Liberia customers to transact with all GT Banking institutions in the country with their Noble financial services which he noted include the receiving and sending money to their friends and relatives both at home and abroad.

"We are glad to be form part of this innovative initiative of Noble Liberia to serve the Liberian people both home and abroad," the GT Bank executive speaking during the meeting with Noble CEO said.

The CEO of Noble Liberia, Mr. Jallah Kesselly also speaking at these separate occasions further emphasized the importance of this partnership noting with keen interest in the growth and development of the Liberian economy, and also welcomed both banks for partnering with his institution in serving the Liberian people professional. Concluding, Mr. Kesselly noted that his institution is the only Money Transfer Company that send money in Liberia, but does not send money out of Liberia, adding, "We will like to keep money in Liberia, rather than sending money out of Liberia," Mr. Kesselly told reporters.

