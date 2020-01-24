Liberia: National County Meet - Lofa, Maryland Knocked Out in Semi Final

The enthusiasm tied to this year's National County Sports Meet is so high that every Liberian is curious to know how well his or her county will perform. But as the semi final stands now, the excitement of the Lofians and Marylanders has dwindled.

Having raised high battle cries in almost every corner of Monrovia with hope expressed that it would triumph over the little-known Grand Kru, Lofa could not meet up with its objective of knocking out Grand Kru, but fell below with two goals for Grand Kru and one for her (Lofa).

Both teams and supporters, after long period of wondering about who meets who as the fixture delayed, had been preparing, expressing hope and predicting on social media how many goals to beat an opponent.

President George Weah, being from Grand Kru, left work early Thursday with his host of Kru Ministers to get to the SKD Sports Complex to encourage their boys. After ninety minutes of play, with each side holding onto 1 goal that would end in a draw, Grand Kru ended up with another one against Lofa, leaving the Wologisi boys hopeless with fatigue.

With Liberians unique categorization according to diet, the Kru boys had a very nice palm-butter to satisfy their appetite on Thursday, unlike the Lorma, Gbandi, Kissi and Mandingo boys whose soda Tugborgee did not grant them the chance to have the weight to withstand palm-butter boys but departed with a running stomach. This means now that Lofa has no option but to choose whom to support in the next phase.

It is highly unpredictable how Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee is feeling, as he is caught between the scissors. After taking the Wologisi boys to an advanced restaurant, where most of them have not been privileged to reach, hoping that the county could triumph, the opposite appeared but with a condition that he cannot escape. Mayor Koijee's boss, President George Weah and the major face of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) won him. Can he share the joy of the President after being beaten? Surely he has to, because the President needs to be happy and Koijee must not betray the trust, though he and his boys have not the means to eat the Torkporgee and the Issue joyfully in their own camp.

For Maryland and Nimba, Senator Prince Johnson and his people said they sympathized with the Marylanders not to give them many goals but just 1. Early yesterday most of the lawmakers from both counties had gathered at the SKD to see their boys bring pride to them, but the Maryland boys had no option in the end other than consoling themselves as Speaker Bhofal Chambers sat in jersey and stirring without any action from his players to shake his joyful emotions.

The two giants now are Nimba and Grand Kru to meet in the Final on Sunday. By its physical and demographic size Grand Kru is small, but it is from there the career football President hails, thus making it the Goliath. So, how certain is Nimba that it can make it to victory in an encounter between it and Grand Kru? It is only through strong prayer and faith in God that David can be saved in Goliath's hands.