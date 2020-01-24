Zimbabwe: Chiyangwa Backs Warriors Bid to Break World Cup Qualification Jinx

Former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) President, Philip Chiyangwa believes Zimbabwe's senior national football team has the capacity to go all the way and progress to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Warriors, as the national team is affectionately known, was grouped together with neighbours South Africa, the Black Stars of Ghana and Ethiopia in qualifiers for the world's premier football showcase.

Forty teams were drawn into 10 groups of four with winners of each group set to qualify for the third round where they will be drawn into five home and away ties.

After the draw for the second round of the African qualifying campaign was held in Cairo, Egypt Tuesday, Chiyangwa told NewZimbabwe.com the Warriors were capable of going all the way to book their a World Cup ticket for the first time in history.

"Zimbabwe can beat them all (South Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia) because we have the quality in our squad. There are a lot of players who have what it takes to make the team progress to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup," said the prominent businessman.

The Warriors are without a coach after Sunday Chidzambwa handed his resignation letter in July last year following the team's disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign which saw them exit in the group stages of the competition.

Two months later Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas was appointed for the post on an interim basis.

Antipas then led the Warriors through the preliminary rounds of the World cup qualifiers by narrowly beating Somalia 3-2 on aggregate before resigning in November last year, hours after beating Zambia 1-2 in a Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Chiyangwa also said he is backing the Warriors all the way and he is very confident that the likes of Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Tino Kadewere, Marvellous Nakamba among other top rated stars, will give everything they have to make the country proud.

"I am very confident that the boys will perform well, they will represent us in Qatar come 2022 and we will throw all our support," said Chiyangwa.