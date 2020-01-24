Nigeria: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Hails ThisDay at 25

A renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has lauded THISDAY Editors for recognising her as one of the one of the honourees in the THISDAY decade awards.

In a statement she issued yesterday, the young writer also thanked everyone involved in the voting process for the honour of being named "Woman of the Decade" alongside the UN Deputy Secretary General, Ms Amina J Mohammed.

"The thing about being recognised is that it is not the reason one does what one does, but it is always wonderful to get that validation. It means that somebody is saying to you "what you do matters", and it is a wonderful feeling. As a Nigerian, it is an even more wonderful feeling to be recognised by my own people.

"Thanks to the editors at THISDAY and everyone involved in the voting process for the honour of being named "Woman of the Decade" alongside UN Deputy Secretary General, Ms Amina J Mohammed who I admire very much. Congratulations to the entire THISDAY team on your silver jubilee," she explained.