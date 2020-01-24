Zimbabwe: Govt Keen On Grassroots Development

24 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, Tino Machakaire, has urged organisations, individuals and politicians to join hands with Government in supporting sporting talent at grassroots.

Speaking at a sports tournament held by Zvimba North MP, Marrian Chombo, Machakaire said there was need to support talent in the communities by providing platforms for the youth to express themselves.

"We need to capacitate our youth by developing their talents," he said.

"Today we are in Honourable Chombo's constituency, tomorrow we go to Honourable Philip Chiyangwa's constituency developing talent.

"As a ministry we are fully behind that.

"Let's not focus on soccer and netball alone, we need to see all sporting activities -- basketball, chess, pool and rugby, so that we encourage the youths to take their talents forward."

The youthful MP said his ministry would give maximum support to activities which encourage the development of sport at grassroots level.

"As the Government, we are fully supporting people like Honourable Chombo," he said.

"Sport is now a multibillion-dollar industry that can contribute to the accomplishment of President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030."

COSAFA president Chiyangwa said it was important for parents to support the development of talent.

"We need to support our talented children. They can go far with those talents," he said.

"If you notice, there is a lot of talent at grassroots level and we need to support that."

Several individuals went away with prizes and participating teams got sporting kits as well as cash, just for participating.

Chombo thanked Machakaire and Chiyangwa for their attendance.

"We want to thank President Mnangagwa for giving us people like Honourable Machakaire. They have been very supportive and that is one way to capacitate our youths in sports," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

