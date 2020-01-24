Liberia: Pres. Weah Consoles Germany

-Promises justice in Juergen's death

President George Manneh Weah has extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany for the brutal murder of a German national in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

According to an Executive Mansion release issued Wednesday, 22 January, the sad incident is reported to have taken place in the early hours of Wednesday, when Juergen Schedema, who was a manager of the International Consultant Company (ICC), was at home.The Executive Mansion says the police are working with the local authorities to bring the perpetrators of this appalling act to justice.

"Such savagery does not define Liberians; we are a hospitable people who will go all out to help visitors in our country. Schedema's death is a loss not just for the people of Germany, but all Liberians," the Executive Mansion says.

According to the release, President Weah assures all that the government will exert every effort in order to find and prosecute those responsible for such cruelty.The victim killed in Buchanan by unknown men believed to be armed robbers, was said to be operating a logging company in Grand Bassa County.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, 22 January, and the detachment of Liberia National Police (LNP) in the county has launched an investigation into the matter, reports say.

The investor was said to have been shot within his company's vicinity by the unknown men.

According to residents in the area, it is the first time in the history of the county for such a high profile killing to be carried out against a foreign national there.

The locals are making demands that everything must be done as humanly possible by the government to probe the murder.

The citizens in Grand Bassa have expressed concern that this incident sends a negative signal to the outside world about the safety of foreign nationals doing business in Liberia.

The reported death of the businessman was received with shock by many citizens of the county, prompting a call on government to timely investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.