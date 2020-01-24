Kenya: I'm Not Kenyatta's Wife, Ruto Retorts After Bromance Question

24 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed claims that his bromance with President Uhuru Kenyatta was over.

The DP was responding to a question about his working relationship with President Kenyatta in Jubilee party during an interview on NTV saying that as far as he knows, he is only married to one wife - Rachel - and not anyone else.

"I have heard many stories, and I have read many headlines - the marriage has died, bromance, and love. My friend, Uhuru Kenyatta is married to Margaret, and I am married to Rachael," said Ruto.

The second in command added that there was no marriage business in what they were doing for the country.

"We were elected by the people of Kenya to do a job. Uhuru Kenyatta as president, me as his assistant. What you should be asking me is, 'are you delivering on the job you were given by Kenyans?"

The media has been reporting on their bromance since 2013 when they would wear matching shirts and ties.

ROCK JUBILEE PARTY

His sentiments come amid talk of his souring relationship with Mr Kenyatta as internal conflicts continue to rock Jubilee Party. The matter is compounded by the President's renewed war on corruption and his truce (read handshake) with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto were first elected in 2013 on a power sharing and succession agreement where after serving the maximum of two five-year terms, the former would support the latter's bid for the presidency.

To ensure a smooth transition and eliminate bickering and rivalry amongst their troops, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto entered the 2017 election under the banner of a unified Jubilee Party after merging their respective parties, The National Alliance and United Republican Party, that formed the initial coalition.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.