Kenya: Rare Migratory Bird, Osprey, Perches in Kenya From Finland

24 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A rare migratory bird known as Osprey has flown to Kenya, covering a distance of 6,948 kilometers or 4,317 miles.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the bird perched at a Usalu, a remote village in West Imbo Location, Bondo Sub County in Siaya County.

KWS said it was informed about the rare bird by a local, Walter Oloo, who spotted it on January 20.

"The bird was caught in a fishing net and seems to have struggled to release itself. It has some bruises on the legs but it appears healthy, though it has lost some weight, and is dehydrated," said a statement signed by Paul Udoto, of KWS Communications department. "It was delivered to the KWS Veterinary Department on January 23, 2020."

KWS said the bird will be stabilised by administering IV fluids and provided proper diet, then monitored for a few days before being released back to the wild.

The bird's origin has been established from a refereeing ring on its leg whose details show that it was ringed in Finland (Museum Zool, Helsinki Finland, www.ring.ac, M-68528), KWS said.

Kenya Wildlife Service Head of Veterinary Services, Dr David Ndeereh said they will share the information with the East Africa Bird Ringing Association to obtain further details on the bird.

Osprey (Pandion haliaetus), also known as sea hawk, river hawk, and fish hawk is a diurnal, fish-eating bird of prey with a cosmopolitan range.

It is a large raptor, reaching more than 60 cm (24 in) in length and 180 cm (71 in) across the wings.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Environment
Europe and Africa
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.