Kenya: Rare Migratory Bird, Osprey, Perches in Kenya From Finland

Nairobi — A rare migratory bird known as Osprey has flown to Kenya, covering a distance of 6,948 kilometers or 4,317 miles.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the bird perched at a Usalu, a remote village in West Imbo Location, Bondo Sub County in Siaya County.

KWS said it was informed about the rare bird by a local, Walter Oloo, who spotted it on January 20.

"The bird was caught in a fishing net and seems to have struggled to release itself. It has some bruises on the legs but it appears healthy, though it has lost some weight, and is dehydrated," said a statement signed by Paul Udoto, of KWS Communications department. "It was delivered to the KWS Veterinary Department on January 23, 2020."

KWS said the bird will be stabilised by administering IV fluids and provided proper diet, then monitored for a few days before being released back to the wild.

The bird's origin has been established from a refereeing ring on its leg whose details show that it was ringed in Finland (Museum Zool, Helsinki Finland, www.ring.ac, M-68528), KWS said.

Kenya Wildlife Service Head of Veterinary Services, Dr David Ndeereh said they will share the information with the East Africa Bird Ringing Association to obtain further details on the bird.

Osprey (Pandion haliaetus), also known as sea hawk, river hawk, and fish hawk is a diurnal, fish-eating bird of prey with a cosmopolitan range.

It is a large raptor, reaching more than 60 cm (24 in) in length and 180 cm (71 in) across the wings.