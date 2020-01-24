Nigeria: Govt Stops Lecturers' Salaries Over IPPIS

The Federal Government has stopped the payment of salaries of higher institutions' lecturers yet to enrol in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

A letter from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation dated January 23, 2020 and addressed to the Minister of Finance and National Planning requested the stoppage of the release of funds for the payment of salaries of the affected academic staff.

The letter titled 'Request for Stoppage of Release of Funds for January Salaries to Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education" read: "I am directed to inform you that preparation of January 2020 salary payroll and warrants of the federal tertiary institutions are ongoing and will be ready for submission on or before 29th of January, 2020.

This is to give effect of the directive of the Federal Government that all ministries, departments or agencies drawing personnel cost from the Consolidated Revenue Fund should be enrolled on the IPPIS.

"In order to actualise this directive, you are please requested not to release the funds for payment of salaries to tertiary institutions as their salaries will henceforth be paid on the IPPIS platform with effect from January, 2020."