Malawi: Mpinganjira's Midnight Walk to Freedom Under Scrutiny - Magistrate Chitsakamile Should Resign

24 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Lowani Mtonga

The events surrounding the arrest of business mogul Thom Mpinganjira, who is also chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited and shareholder over the alleged judge bribery attempt in the presidential election nullification petition case is confusing as it is a mockery of justice.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Mpinganjira and took him to police where he was to be remanded overnight and expected to appear in court the following day. However, Malawians woke up to the news that Mpinganjira had been released at midnight by a Zomba magistrate Ben Chitsakamile where his lawyers travelled to obtain his discharge.

The Mpinganjira saga raises several issues. Those who are familiar with the Malawian legal system know that a magistrate cannot overrule the decision of his fellow magistrate. They are of the same rank. Naturally, a higher court is supposed to nullify the decision of the lower court after both side are heard. Where did the magistrate get the power to nullify the decision of his fellow magistrate?

That aside, why should the lawyers opt to go to Zomba, more than 55 kilometres away from Blantyre, to challenge the decision of another magistrate when Mpinganjira was arrested in Blantyre? Obviously, this is judge shopping. And the judiciary should discourage this practice because the motive is obvious. It is equally queer that the court should sit at midnight just because the person involved in the case is rich. This privilege of freeing a rich person at midnight is not extended to poor people many of whom are languishing in prison for minor offences such as stealing a chicken or a goat.

We know that lawyers do not always stand for justice, but to make money. However, magistrates and judges must always dispense justice because they are a mirror of society and people expect impartial judicial decisions. If they pass questionable decisions or behave in a manner that is prejudicial to their profession people lose trust and confidence in the judicial system. ACB Director Reyneck Matemba has branded the judiciary "rotten" because of the way magistrates and judges make their decisions.

The Zomba magistrate has seriously dented the image of the judiciary. He should resign. He has brought the legal professional in disrepute. How do you free someone at midnight when the ACB who filed the case has not been heard?

When Malawians are complaining about high level corruption and frantic efforts are made to arrest the vice, we have some people condoning it. The war against corruption, which has now reached unprecedented level, cannot be won unless the judiciary make correct decisions.

It is a huge relief to learn that the ACB has gone to the High Court to reverse the irrational decision and the matter is being reviewed. However, this should not end here. The magistrate should resign or face disciplinary action.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.