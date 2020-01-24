Tunisia: Government-Tractions - Afek Tounes Party's Decision Will Be Taken At Its National Council Scheduled for Saturday.

23 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Party leader Afek Tounes, Rim Mahjoub, said Thursday evening that her party will hold its national council next Saturday to make a decision on the future government.

She explained, after her meeting with Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh, on Thursday at the Dhiafa Palace in Carthage, that she had learned about Fakhfakh's vision and his approach to forming his government.

"This week will be devoted to the agreement on the political support to be given to the coalition government, the second week to the government programme and the third week to the government team," she said.

Mahjoub added that "it is well established that PM designate Elyes Fakhfakh is experienced and aware of the direction he has set for himself.

