Zimbabwe: Zinasu Escalates #feesmustfall Campaign

23 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

University students under the banner of Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) today picketed at the Higher education minister Professor Amon Murwira's office protesting against fees hikes at state owned tertiary institutions.

Speaking during the 30 minutes protest, ZINASU President Takudzwa Ngadziore accused government of ignoring education sector in its recent subsidy scheme that has resulted in the introduction of ZUPCO buses.

"We are never going to back down, we are coming together with all tertiary institutions because we have same ideology of saving our education.

"We can not pay RTGS5000 yet the have $1 ZUPCO bus, education is not a business for them to make profit," said Ngadziore.

In a petition dropped at Murwira's office, ZINASU said the economic challenges facing the country have caused a sizeable number of students to defer studies while the majority have last year's arrears yet government has proceeded to hike fees.

"It is a fact that cannot be disputed that the majority of students have been unable to meet and satisfy the previous fees structures in their respective institutions...

"... Now Honorable minister, it would be a very sad abdication from logic to hike the same fees by a scaring 800%," reads the ZINASU petition.

"We do not and will not accept to be treated as customers in order to access education in our motherland. Our right to affordable and accessible education cannot be negotiable. The fees your office and the institutions you oversee are asking us to pay are way beyond our capacity to satisfy," added ZINASU.

Early this year, government pegged tuition at state universities at $5 000 and below per semester.

This is against proposals by universities which ranged between ZWL$6 000 and ZWL$15 000.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.