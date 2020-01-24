Malawi: CSO Demand Mpinganjira's Head At Escom Over Judges Bribery Claims

Youth and Society (YAS), a civil society organisation (CSO) that advocates for youth empowerment, has called for the resignation of business mogul Thomson Mpinganjra as board chairperson of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom).

The call comes just a day after Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) effected his arrest on his suspected involvement in the alleged bribery of a panel of five constitutional judges that are presiding over the presidential elections results disputes case.

YAS executive director Charles Kajoloweka said Mpinganjira's alleged involvement in an attempt to bribe judges is a serious matter that puts his character to question.

According to Kajoloweka, Mpinganjra has to step down as board chairperson of Escom until such a time a competent court of law clears him of any wrong doing in the bribery saga.

He said "Mpinganjra is currently holding a public office which he was appointed on trust to serve Malawians hence he has to step down as his alleged involvement in the bribery case has made the citizenry lose their trust in him."

However, Mpinganjira's call of resignation is coming at a time a magistrate court in Zomba has quashed all charges leveled against him by the country's graft busting body.

And commenting on his release Kajoloweka said the conduct by the magistrate court in is a clear manifestation of gross corruption in the judiciary and vindicates the Chief Justice Charles Nyirenda's assertions of corrupt practices in the third arm of government.

"The conduct by one magistrate in Zomba has brought disrepute in the judiciary system hence the need for the chief justice to establish a committee that should investigate matters leading to the decision made by the said magistrate" said Kajoloweka.