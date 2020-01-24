Tanzania: Board Looms for Geologists to Work Professionally

24 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo has said the government intends to set up a Geologists Registration Board (GRB) to ensure that experts in the field work professionally.

Opening a seminar for Members of Parliament (MPs) to compose a writeup for the looming board, Mr Nyongo further said that it would be a forum to control vague findings of some geo-scientists, who work unprofessionally.

He said that its set up has been documented, however, called upon the legislators to bring inputs, which would improve it so that they come up with the best act, adding: "The act will see Geologists operate ethically and become guided by professional conduct for service delivery."

The Deputy Minister noted that it has come to their attention that in some cases, some Geologists conduct mineral survey, but come up with misleading findings which also mislead investors and data users.

"We want to have in place geologists, who have skills and are professionals in their jobs and observe codes of conduct in the sector for development," he pointed out.

Mr Nyongo said that unprofessional mineral research database has caused huge losses to investors, who used to rely on them, despite being inaccurate to set up mining or water sources.

On his part, Mineral Research Institute (MRI) Board Chairman, Prof Hudson Nkotagu said that it was high time Geologists came up with their board, adding that such a forum has proved worthwhile and professional in countries they were inaugurated.

"It will make the professionals and geologist carrier operate ethically with the professional board and those certified will conduct researches to enable the government and the public take a number of projects worth investing in," aid Prof Nkotagu

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.