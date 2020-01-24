Tanzania: Board Looms for Geologists to Work Professionally

THE Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo has said the government intends to set up a Geologists Registration Board (GRB) to ensure that experts in the field work professionally.

Opening a seminar for Members of Parliament (MPs) to compose a writeup for the looming board, Mr Nyongo further said that it would be a forum to control vague findings of some geo-scientists, who work unprofessionally.

He said that its set up has been documented, however, called upon the legislators to bring inputs, which would improve it so that they come up with the best act, adding: "The act will see Geologists operate ethically and become guided by professional conduct for service delivery."

The Deputy Minister noted that it has come to their attention that in some cases, some Geologists conduct mineral survey, but come up with misleading findings which also mislead investors and data users.

"We want to have in place geologists, who have skills and are professionals in their jobs and observe codes of conduct in the sector for development," he pointed out.

Mr Nyongo said that unprofessional mineral research database has caused huge losses to investors, who used to rely on them, despite being inaccurate to set up mining or water sources.

On his part, Mineral Research Institute (MRI) Board Chairman, Prof Hudson Nkotagu said that it was high time Geologists came up with their board, adding that such a forum has proved worthwhile and professional in countries they were inaugurated.

"It will make the professionals and geologist carrier operate ethically with the professional board and those certified will conduct researches to enable the government and the public take a number of projects worth investing in," aid Prof Nkotagu