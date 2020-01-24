Tanzania: Stakeholders' Joint Efforts Vital for Equitable Education-Unesco

THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has called for joint efforts from key stakeholders to tackle educational challenges and in turn ensure inclusive, equitable and relevant education provision countrywide.

Head of Office and Unesco Representative in Tanzania, Tirso Dos Santos told the 'Daily News' yesterday ahead of the International Day of Education scheduled to be marked today that , his organisation will continue to work closely with all education stakeholders in the country to ensure that they keep on growing and improving.

Mr Santos said the fifth phase government has achieved a significant milestone in the development of education sector, but still a lot of efforts were needed for further improvements.

He noted that the achievements among others included the introduction of Free-Fee Education Policy and considerable improvements of girls' transition rate from Primary to lower Secondary education, and as well improved girls' performance in schools.

Mr Santos, however, said that a lot still remains to be done to address challenges brought forth by the introduction of Free-Fee Education including shortage of teachers, classrooms and schools, which may have drastic effects in the quality of education and in turn to the whole education sector.

"Unesco in its mandated role as lead agency and coordinator of the Education 2030 Agenda calls for continued government's political will and increased stakeholders' commitment to ensure the right to quality education and lifelong learning for all," Mr Santos said.

Mr Santos said in line with the theme of the 2020 International Day of Education, we emphasize on the recognition of education in improving four important pillars of Sustainable Development ecosystem, which are People, Planet, Prosperity and Peace.

According to Unesco, the education sector accounts for 15 per cent of the total budget and 3.9 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr Santos said that the Tanzanian government should be encouraged to increase the Education Budget, given the population growth and enrolment pressure.

On her part, Unesco Director General Ms Audrey Azoulay said that the commemoration of the International Day of Education provides an opportunity to remember that education is a valuable resource for humanity.

She, however, said: "It is also a resource that is all too scarce for millions of people around the world. "On this International Day, we are celebrating education's powerful influence on action in support of the four Ps on which our future depends: action for people, for prosperity, for the planet and for peace," Ms Azoulay said.

International Day of Education was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 3, 2018, to be celebrated annually on January 24.

The United Nations adopted a resolution for International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for bringing global peace and sustainable development.