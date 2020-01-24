East Africa: Indian Ocean Golf Turns Seven-Nation Showdown

SEVEN nations have confirmed entries into the Indian Ocean Golf trophy which tees off tomorrow at Sea Cliff Club course in Zanzibar.

The entry list includes; Austria, Italy and United Kingdom as the European nations while South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are the four African nations to be engaged in a race for the tournament title.

The first on tee, according to the tournament's draw, will be a quartet comprising Brendon Bisset, Dall' Alba Andrea, Della Pera Giussepe and Ross Owen.

The two-day Indian Ocean Golf will be staged this Saturday and Sunday at Sea Cliff Golf Course in Zanzibar with majority of its players coming from East Africa and Italy.

The second to tee off will be a quartet involving Maryanne Muggo, Diana Spirlogea, Pamela Allard and Jane Allice Mutuota.

The third group, according to the draw includes Mark Ociti, Joseph Tango, Kassim Sawa and Jacob Byamukama. Tanzania's number one amateur golfer, Victor Joseph will be in the fourth group together with Robin Pullen, Mussa Foum and Keith MC.

Others who confirmed to compete for the event's top honours include Andre de Lange, Claus Kleineidam, Natasha David, Rogara Massimo, Cusianoto Fabio, Kyle Veitch, Jimmy Gitau, FIoraso Andrea and Cusinato Elia.

Also in the list are Ron Samuels, Graham Cranko, Godfrey Kilenga, Mohamed Dewji, Elia John, Francesco Barding, Joseph Massawe and Wendy Angudeyo.

According to Sea Cliff Golf club manager, Elias Soka, Italian nationals make a big number of non-African entries, to the extent; Soka says the competition looks East African versus Italians on the course.

He said the number of golfers who have so far penned their entries are 36, but the number can increase as the registration is still on.

He said the competition will be played be an individual Stableford format covering 36 Holes in two days.

Adding, he said all men will tee off from a blue course while ladies will tee off from the red course.

Besides the overall winners, runners in both men and ladies' categories, there will be prizes for golfers who place the ball nearest to the pin, winners of the longest drive for both men and ladies disciplines.