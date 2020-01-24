Tanzania: Establish Workers Councils, Minister Directs Institutions

24 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Jenista Mhagama has directed all public and private institutions to establish Workers Councils as in the law and allow employees to address challenges at a workplace.

The minister issued the directive here yesterday, while opening the third National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Council of employees meeting, which also discussed management and workers' collaborations at workplace.

Expounding, Ms Mhagama emphasized the importance of the meeting as a forum where they sort out their differences for the government to realize its development goals.

According to her, there were 276 Councils in the Central government, but 260 have been active. Although she never mentioned the institutions she, however, pointed out the possibility of taking actions against them.

In the Local Government Authorities, Ms Mhagama added, there were 211 Council workers, where only 161 were discharging their duties according the law requirements, including conducting compulsory meetings as stipulated in the same decree.

In response, NBS Director General, Dr Albina Chuwa said that her office in collaboration with other stakeholders, including the World Bank have been busy preparing the second strategic plan to strengthen and improve statistics in the country.

"This plan is a continuation of the first one, which made Tanzania to rise among the countries, which have made tremendous strides in statistics," she said.

