Tanzania: Zanzibar Information Services Praises Tsn

THE Zanzibar Information Services has hailed Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) Limited for according special treatment to news from Zanzibar and promising to extend a helping hand in news gathering from across the spicy Island.

The Director of Zanzibar Information Services, Dr Juma Mohammed expressed his gratitude to TSN on Thursday when members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives' Committee on Women Development, Information and Tourism made a familiarisation tour at TSN headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

The committee, which was led by Vice Chairman Mussa Faum together with the Deputy Minister for Information, Tourism and Heritage of Zanzibar Ms Chum Kombo, visited the TSN, publishers of the Daily News, Sunday News, Habari Leo and Spoti Leo, to familiarize themselves with the operations of the state media.

During the tour the committee and the TSN management discussed issues and challenges facing the industry and strategies to overcome them, including finding ways to strengthen the partnership between Zanzibar and Union government's owned newspapers.

In his remarks Dr Mohammed said Zanzibar Information Services was ready and committed to addressing the challenge of shortage of reporters in Pemba region.

"The office of MAELEZO Zanzibar is committed to assist the 'Daily News' and Habari Leo in acquiring and sharing information on various social, political and economic issues in Pemba Island. I will assign few of my staff to report to your office and provide you with information and pictures from Pemba," Dr Mohammed said.

Ms Chum Kombo congratulated the TSN for performing well and remaining the most reliable and trusted paper in the country.

She also encouraged both state-owned companies to maintain the partnership for the common good and contribute towards a Tanzania prosperous.

On the other hand, Ms Zaina Salum highlighted challenges that faced Tanzanians with sight problems.

She requested print media companies to consider producing special publications for the group as they too had the right to know what was trending in and outside the country through both publications.

TSN management admitted about the challenge with TSN Acting Printing Manager Boniface Mwajombe, saying they would look forward to ensuring such a group was able to reach TSN publications through supportive technology.

Tanzania Standard Newspaper Limited products include Daily News, Sunday News, Habari Leo, Spoti Leo, Branding services and on-line social platforms.