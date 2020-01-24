Tanzania: Gwambina FC Target to Pounce On Ruvu Shooting

GWAMBINA FC head coach, Fulgence Novatus has warned the Premier League side Ruvu Shooting to expect turbulence when they meet tomorrow in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at Gwambina stadium in Misungwi.

Speaking about his team preparations, Novatus said his players are well-drilled and he is confident that they will work hard to ensure they win the match to enable the team qualify for the last 16 stage of the tournament.

The former Mbao FC, Toto Africans and Kimondo SC coach, Novatus said he is impressed with the way his team performed in the last three matches of the First Division League.

Gwambina FC beat Rhino Rangers by 2-1 at Ally Hassan Mwinyi stadium in Tabora, they went on to win 3-1 against Arusha FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid in Arusha before claiming a 2-1 win over Mashujaa FC at CCM Lake Tanganyika stadium in Kigoma.

Novatus, who played for Pamba SC and 977 KJ as defender, has called upon his team's fans to continue supporting their team whenever they play at a home or away ground.

Novatus also mentioned six players the team has recruited in the January mini-transfer window.

He named them as Yusuph Dunia, Arishy Kombo, Jimson Mwanuke, Isaya Mgoe, Hussein Kasanga and Karol Watungulu.

He said he was confident that their new players will work hard with their team mates so as to bring desired success in their team.

On his side, Gwambina FC midfielder Salim Sheshe said they league is very tough and highly competitive, but he promised to fight hard so that the team earns promotion to play in the Mainland Premier League next season.